Driver Killed in Dover Crash

Dover Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 83-year-old man.

Friday night shortly before 7:00 p.m., a car on Persimmon Tree Lane approaching Persimmon Circle left the roadway on a curve, struck a utility pole and landed on its roof.

Members of the Dover Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle. John McRae died of his injuries in a local hospital the following day.

Police are investigating the cause of the deadly crash.