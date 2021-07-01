Driver Killed In Overnight Crash Near Laurel

A single-vehicle wreck in the Laurel area has claimed the life of an 18-year-old Seaford male.

Delaware State Police said a northbound car on Scott Land Road approached an S-curve near Ross Point Road at about 3:34 a.m. Thursday, but the vehicle swerved, traveled sideways down an embankment and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. The accident and investigation shut down the roadway for about four hours. Police said the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact State Police at 302-644-5020.

The name of the person who died was not released as of Thursday evening.