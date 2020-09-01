Driver Killed In Selbyvillle-Area Crash

A crash on DuPont Boulevard, Route 113, claimed the life of a 45-year-old Frankford man Monday night, according to Delaware State Police.

A southbound vehicle left the roadway a short distance south of McCabe Road shortly before 9:00 p.m. Monday. The car crossed into the grass median, then left the roadway again and crashed into some trees.

The driver later died in a hospital. The name of the person who died has yet to be released.

Southbound Route 113 was closed for about three hours because of the crash and ongoing investigation.