Driver of Live Haul Truck Cited after Crash West of Laurel

A truck carrying chickens ended up in the woods west of Laurel Tuesday morning. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 6am the live haul truck was northbound on Columbia Road, but failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Sharptown Road and struck a stop sign and jackknifed ending up in a wooded area well off the roadway. The driver, a 57 year old man from Laurel was not injured, but was cited for inattentive driving. The chickens remained in the trailer and were recovered by the company without incident.