Driver of Overturned Tractor Trailer Cited after Crash South of Bridgeville Thursday

The driver of a tractor trailer was cited after a rollover crash Thursday morning south of Bridgeville. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Ford Explorer stopped for the red light on Cannon Road moved into the intersection when the light changed to green. A tractor trailer northbound on Route 13 failed to stop for the red light – and moved through the intersection. The driver veered to the left to avoid colliding with the Explorer and the tractor trailer ended up in the median and overturned. The driver of the rig was cited for failure to stop at a red light.