Driver Seriously Hurt In Millsboro Crash

A crash in the Millsboro area has left a man in the hospital.

According to Delaware State Police, a northbound SUV on DuPont Boulevard traveled off the roadway near East Piney Grove Road Wednesday night. The vehicle spun around into the median and traveled into the southbound lanes, then overturned several times as it crossed the highway and landed on its right side.

The 26-year-old Georgetown man who was driving the vehicle was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition. Southbound lanes of Route 113 were closed for about three hours due to the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Troop 4 at 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333..