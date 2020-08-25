Drivers With Multiple DUI’s Arrested Again

Dover Police arrested two men for DUI recently, and both drivers had previous arrests.

Police responded to reports that a man was sleeping on the floor of a Wawa store. 35-year-old Jason Reynolds of Dover was first taken to a hospital.

Police discovered Reynolds had driven to the store with his one-year-old son and left the vehicle at a gas pump, with his child in the back seat. Reynolds is facing his third DUI and other charges.

Also, a man who crashed into a “Welcome to Dover” sign on Route 13 at Scarborough Road is charged with his fifth DUI offense. 37-year-old James Munson of Dover was released from Kent General Hospital and after posting secured bond on several charges.

Dover Police released these details about charges against Reynolds and Munson

Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, including surveillance video, Reynolds was charged with a 3rd Offense DUI. Reynolds was committed to SCI on a $5,500 secured bond on the following charges:

-3rd Offense DUI

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Drug Paraphernalia

-Endangering the Welfare of a Child

-Breach of Release (3x) (Related to a prior domestic related charge)

Munson was later released from Kent General Hospital and released after posting a $5,302 secured bond on the following charges:

-5th offense DUI

-Possession of Controlled Substance

-Drug Paraphernalia

-Possession of Marijuana

-Traffic Offenses