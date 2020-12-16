Drop In Ferry, Bridge Traffic Reflected In DRBA Budget

The Delaware River and Bay Authority has adopted its operating budgets heading into 2021, cutting proposed spending by nearly two-percent.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had what’s called a significant negative impact on revenues for the agency, which operates the Cape May – Lewes Ferry, the Delaware Memorial Bridge, and associated police and services. Traffic was down, and the proposed budget provides for essential operations.

“With reduce traffic and revenues at the Delaware Memorial Bridge and Cape May – Lewes Ferry, the Authority revenues are down more than $26 million,” DRBA Chief Financial Officer Victor Ferzetti said. “While some improvement is expected in 2021, our revenue projections for the upcoming year are still more than $11 million below pre-COVID forecasts. Working diligently, line-by-line with directors and managers, we were able to produce a cost effective, responsible budget that provides for the essential operation of our regional transportation network.”



The proposed DRBA budget amounts to just under $79-million for the bridge, the Ferry, police, administration and food services.

Also, more than $8.5-million dollars is budgeted for its five regional airports and other facilities.