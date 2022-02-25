Drug Bust Made In Local Supermarket Parking Lot

Two Seaford residents are facing criminal charges after being found in a vehicle in a Bridgeville supermarket parking lot.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded Wednesday to discover 40-year-old Sherry King sitting at the wheel and 39-year-old Keith Morrison in the passenger seat slumped over. Troopers awakened both individuals, and police said drug paraphernalia was out in plain sight.

A probable cause search, according to police, turned up additional drug paraphernalia and some suspected crystal methamphetamine. A concealed sword was also found, and according to police a computer check determined that King was the subject of an active warrant from Pennsylvania for second-offense DUI.

Delaware State Police released these details and the charges against King and Morrison:

Both individuals were taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 5.

Sherry King

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

King was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #6 and released on her own recognizance for the charges. However, she was extradited to Pennsylvania for the pending Second Offense DUI charge.

Keith Morrison

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Morrison was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #6 and released on his own recognizance.