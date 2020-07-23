Drug Investigation Leads To Arrest In Greenwood

A drug investigation in the Greenwood area has resulted in a man’s arrest.
Delaware State Police say officers with Sussex County Probation and Parole and DSP spotted a vehicle driven by a man whose driver’s license was suspended.
Officers approached the vehicle when it pulled into a convenience store parking lot.
According to State Police, 24-year-old Richie Hurley of Seaford was arrested after a search of his bookbag turned up heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Hurley faces drug-related offenses.
A passenger, 23-year-old Taylor Bowerson of Wilmington, was charged with making a false statement.
State Police listed these charges:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Heroin (felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended
Hurley was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,000 secured bond.
Taylor Bowerson was charged with the following crime:
- Making a False Statement
Bowerson was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on her own recognizance.