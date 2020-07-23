Drug Investigation Leads To Arrest In Greenwood

A drug investigation in the Greenwood area has resulted in a man’s arrest.

Delaware State Police say officers with Sussex County Probation and Parole and DSP spotted a vehicle driven by a man whose driver’s license was suspended.

Officers approached the vehicle when it pulled into a convenience store parking lot.

According to State Police, 24-year-old Richie Hurley of Seaford was arrested after a search of his bookbag turned up heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Hurley faces drug-related offenses.

A passenger, 23-year-old Taylor Bowerson of Wilmington, was charged with making a false statement.

Hurley was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Heroin (felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Hurley was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,000 secured bond.

Taylor Bowerson was charged with the following crime:

Making a False Statement

Bowerson was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on her own recognizance.