Drug Investigation Leads To Arrest In Greenwood

Mark Fowser
A drug investigation in the Greenwood area has resulted in a man’s arrest.

Delaware State Police say officers with Sussex County Probation and Parole and DSP spotted a vehicle driven by a man whose driver’s license was suspended.

Officers approached the vehicle when it pulled into a convenience store parking lot.

According to State Police, 24-year-old Richie Hurley of Seaford was arrested after a search of his bookbag turned up heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Hurley faces drug-related offenses.

A passenger, 23-year-old Taylor Bowerson of Wilmington, was charged with making a false statement.

State Police listed these charges:

Hurley was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Heroin (felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving While Suspended

Hurley was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,000 secured bond.

Taylor Bowerson was charged with the following crime:

  • Making a False Statement

Bowerson was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on her own recognizance.