Drug Investigation Leads To Georgetown Man’s Arrest

A Georgetown man faces charges following an investigation conducted by Delaware State Police.

Troopers visited a residence on Kruger Road this week and located a man outside. Police say 24-year-old Tevon Norwood was taken into custody.

A search of the home, according to police, turned up some cocaine, more than $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia and two boxes of ammunition. Police said Norwood was prohibited from possessing ammo.

Warrants were obtained for two vehicles, and police said some cocaine was found in one of them.

Norwood was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution