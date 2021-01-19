Drug-Making Operation Found In Shed; Suspect Arrested

A Salisbury man is facing numerous drug-related charges following an investigation into alleged drug-dealing out of a Salisbury home.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, a shed in back of the residence on Shamrock Drive was dedicated entirely to making crack cocaine. It contained two microwaves, two Pyrex dishes and other utensils and items.

Investigators said crack cocaine, compressed powder cocaine, marijuana, more than $3,800 and handguns turned up during the search of the shed, the home and a vehicle.

37-year-old Detrick Butler was taken into custody on a variety of charges, as listed below by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office:

Possession of a Firearm by a prohibited person (2 counts) Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime (2 counts) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Narcotic (3 counts) Manufacturing crack cocaine Possession of manufacturing equipment Possession of a large amount of CDS Possession with the Intent to Distribute Possession Not-Marijuana (3 counts) Possession of Marijuana Use of firearm in the commission of a felony Illegal Possession of Ammunition