Drug Take Back Day – Saturday, Oct 26

Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of safely disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Drugs must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zip lock bag. Leave liquid medications in their original containers. No needles, aerosols, or biohazard materials may be deposited. You can bring unused, unneeded or expired medications between 10am and 2pm.

