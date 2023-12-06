Drug-Trafficking Operation on Eastern Shore Dismantled Following Yearlong Law Enforcement Investigation

Eight people accused of a drug-trafficking ring on the Eastern Shore have been arrested following a yearlong combined law-enforcement investigation. Maryland State Police joined more than two dozen local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies in dismantling the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, including cocaine and heroin, throughout Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties. The Talbot County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations began a covert investigation in Spring 2022. The accused kingpin, 42-year-old Sherman Nathaniel Greene Jr., of Cambridge, is charged with importing large quantities of illegal drugs, which co-conspirators assisted Greene in selling and distributing. The warrants yielded more than 1,300 grams of suspected cocaine, along with suspected heroin/fentanyl, two rifles and seven vehicles that were used to transport the drugs. The individuals have all been released on bail except for Greene, who is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.