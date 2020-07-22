Drugs Tossed From Moving Vehicle During Pursuit

Two Millsboro residents are facing drug charges following a pursuit during which drugs were tossed from a moving vehicle.

Delaware State Police said at about 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a vehicle on Dagsboro Road traveling at a slow rate of speed and halfway onto the shoulder. The driver, according to police, failed to stop at the officer’s direction. The vehicle was followed onto Thorogoods Road, then onto Iron Branch Road, where an object was seen coming from the passenger side window. Police say the driver committed numerous traffic violations before stopping in front of a home on Old Landing Road.

41-year-old Deshawn Hitchens, the driver, and his passenger 36-year-old Keiyanda Hopkins were taken into custody without incident.

Police went back to Iron Branch Road and discovered about 1.729 grams of heroin and about 3.74 grams of crack cocaine on the shoulder of the roadway.

State Police listed these charges:

Deshawn Hitchens:

Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Reckless Driving

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug

Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession

Drive MV At Slow Speed as to Impede Flow of Traffic – 2 counts

Failure to Stop At a Stop Sign

Failure to Signal – 2 counts

Failed to remain within a single lane – 3 counts

Hitchens was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,354 secured bond.

Keiyanda Hopkins:

Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Hopkins was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $6,500.00 unsecured bond.