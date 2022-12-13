DSHA to Stop Accepting Applications for LIHAP Program Jan 2, 2023

The Delaware State Housing Authority will no longer accept new applications to the State Housing Assisting Program as of 8am on Monday, January 2nd. This closure will allow DSHA to process existing applications – and tenants and landlords with open or in-progress applications submitted before 8am on January 2nd should monitor emails, text messages and voicemail for status updates. If you are experiencing an emergency – like eviction, homelessness or utility cut-off – you can start a new application for assistance after January 2 through one of the program’s 15 Community Navigators.

Additional information from DSHA:

The complete list of Community Navigators is available on decovidhousinghelp.com.

The DEHAP Program is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program, which the U.S. Treasury Department distributed to Delaware in January (ERA-1) and May 2021 (ERA-2). ERA-1 funding expired on September 30, 2022, and ERA-2 funds are allocated until 2025 unless exhausted prior. At the current rate of assistance being distributed, the DEHAP program funds are being depleted at an exorbitated rate.

To date, the DEHAP program has dispersed over $122 million in rental and utility assistance, serving close to 22,000 Delawareans as they recovered from the devastating impact of the pandemic. For additional details or questions, all are encouraged to call (866) 935 -0407 for more information.