DSP Academy Cancels 49th Trooper Youth Week in June

The Delaware State Police Academy has cancelled the 49th Trooper Youth Week scheduled to run from June 22-26, 2020.

Our concern for the health and well-being of our community as well as our Troopers remains our top priority. We greatly appreciate the continued partnership with the American Legion, Department of Delaware and look forward to working with them next year to provide Cadets with a glimpse into the life of a Delaware State Police Academy Recruit and exposure to many of the units and resources the Delaware State Police utilizes to enhance the quality of life for all Delaware citizens and visitors by providing professional, competent and compassionate law enforcement services.

We look forward to hosting the annual Trooper Youth Week in the summer of 2021!