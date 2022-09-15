DSP Arrest 1 in Oak Orchard Home Invasion, 1 Suspect Still at Large

Delaware State Police were called for a shooting in the River Winds community in Oak Orchard Wednesday evening and learned that two armed suspects entered a residence and confronted several victims inside demanding money and threatening to shoot them if they didn’t comply. While the suspects were inside, a concerned citizen approached the home – and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The suspects ran off on foot. Police later found one of the shots struck a nearby home that was occupied at the time – no one was injured.

A search of the area led to the arrest of 25 year old Marquise Bennett of Dover. He was found in possession of over 27 grams of marijuana.

Bennett was transported to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Robbery First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 6 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Bennett was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $225,100 cash bond.

The second suspect remains unidentified at this time, and is only described as a black male. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.