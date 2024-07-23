DSP Arrest 1 in Smyrna Armed Robbery; One Suspect Still at Large

Image courtesy DSP

A 17 year old from Middletown has been arrested in connection from an armed robbery that occurred just before 9:30pm on July 6 at the intersection of Joseph Wick Drive and Willowwood Drive in Smyrna. Delaware State Police say a 17 year old victim was walking home when he was approached by 2 unknown black males. A fight broke out and the victim was struck in the back of the head with a handgun – then one of the suspects threatened to shoot the victim if he tried to retrieve his personal property from the street. Investigation led police to identify the 17 year old and 19 year old Terrence Smith of Smyrna as the suspects.

The 17 year old turned himself in to police on Monday – he is charged with the following offenses:

Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possess Deadly Weapon by Person Under 18 (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

The 17 year old was arraigned by Kent County Family Court, and released to a guardian on a $6,000 unsecured bond.

Police continue to look for Smith who is wanted on robbery-related charges.

If you know of his whereabouts – contact Detective Yencer at 302-698-8429 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333