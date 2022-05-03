DSP Arrest 2 for Thefts in Sussex County

CHRISTIAN O’LEARY / Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have arrested 30-year-old Christian O’Leary of Lewes, DE and 34-year-old Jacob Steele of Dover, DE following an investigation into numerous thefts that occurred in Sussex County.

Throughout March and April 2022, Delaware State Police have fielded numerous reports of thefts of watercraft equipment and accessories that were occurring in boat yards in Lewes, Millsboro, and Milford. Detectives from the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit were able to develop O’Leary and Steele as two suspects associated with these thefts. On April 29, 2022 at approximately 10:33 p.m., O’Leary and Steele were located operating a vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway at Miller Road in Rehoboth Beach. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and O’Leary and Steele were taken into custody without incident.

JACOB STEELE / Image courtesy DSP

Both O’Leary and Steele were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

Attempted Theft Over $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Theft Over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts

Criminal Mischief – 3 counts

Criminal Trespass Second Degree – 3 counts

Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 3 counts

O’Leary and Steele were both arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3. O’Leary was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,875 secured bond, and Steele was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $9,500 secured bond.