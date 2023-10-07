DSP Arrest 4 for Shoplifting from Multiple Outlet Stores in Rehoboth Beach

Delaware State Police have arrested four people from Salisbury following a shoplifting investigation on Thursday. Police were called to the Coach Outlet in Rehoboth Beach where four individuals had stolen items from the store and drove off in a white Ford Expedition with Vermont tags. The caller provided descriptions of their clothing.

Troopers found the vehicle in front of the Nike Factory Store and the occupants of the vehicle were identified as 58 year old Samuel Jones, 24 year old Ja’ni Lewis, and 36 year old Calvin Schoolfield through their Maryland driver’s licenses. 33 year old Monica Parks was also located nearby and identified.

Troopers reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify all four individuals as the suspects involved in the shoplifting incident at Coach. After a consent search of the vehicle, troopers located shoplifting tools in addition to over $1500 in stolen merchandise from Coach, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria’s Secret/PINK, and Bath & Body Works. The suspects were unable to produce any receipts for the merchandise. A computer check also showed Lewis was wanted in Maryland for traffic offenses.

Parks, Jones, Lewis, and Schoolfield were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 7, where they were charged with the following crimes:

MONICA PARKS

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1500 from Three or More Separate Mercantile Establishments (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Shoplifting Under $1500 – 4 counts

Parks was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on her own recognizance.

.

JA’NI LEWIS

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1500 from Three or More Separate Mercantile Establishments (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Shoplifting Under $1500 – 4 counts

Fugitive from Another State

Lewis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $6,500 unsecured bond.

.

SAMUEL JONES

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1500 from Three or More Separate Mercantile Establishments (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Shoplifting Under $1500 – 4 counts

Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $2300 unsecured bond.

.

CALVIN SCHOOLFIELD

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1500 from Three or More Separate Mercantile Establishments (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Shoplifting Under $1500 – 4 counts

Schoolfield was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on his own recognizance.