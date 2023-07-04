DSP Arrest 5 After Dover Shooting Incident

Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday night just after 6:30. Delaware State Police were called to a soccer field on Lewis Drive where a shooting took place during a large party. Police found a 30 year old woman with a gunshot wound and two vehicles that were struck – one occupied by two people who were not injured and the other unoccupied. Witnesses told police that several suspects were shooting at each other – one suspect left in a Mercury Milan, which Dover Police stopped just before 10pm. The five occupants – three adults and two juveniles were detained and charged with a variety of offenses. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lloyd at 302-698-8502 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Sabre Bratcher:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Bratcher was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Womens Correctional Institution on $61,500 cash bond.

Jason Cruz:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Cruz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $134,000 cash bond.

Taron Marsh:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Marsh was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $126,500 cash bond.

17-year-old male:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

The 17-year-old male was arraigned by Kent County Family Court and was released to his parent on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

16-year-old male:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1000

The 16-year-old male was arraigned by Kent Family Court and was released to his parent on a $10,000 unsecured bond.