DSP Arrest 6 for Shoplifting After Chase on Coastal Highway

One adult and five juveniles have been arrested after felony shoplifting investigating Monday afternoon at the Tanger Bayside Outlet in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police were advised by dispatchers that the suspects drove off in a blue Equinox, which they located in the area of Broadkill Road. A traffic stop was attempted – the driver of the Equinox failed to stop and a pursuit was underway until stop sticks were deployed in the area of Coastal Highway and Bakersfield Road south of Milford and the Equinox became disabled. All six in the vehicle ran off on foot – with help from aviation – all six were arrested. Police learned the Equinox was stolen on October 7th – a search of the vehicle turned up over $2000 worth of merchandise shoplifted from Under Armour and a small amount of marijuana.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and the stolen vehicle was successfully recovered by the Delaware State Police.

All six suspects were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:

1. 16-year-old male juvenile:

Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

Numerous traffic charges

The 16-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $2,516 secured bond.

2. 17-year-old male juvenile:

Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

The 17-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.

3. Terrance Selby, 20, of Dover, Delaware:

Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Attempted Theft Under $1,500 Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

Selby was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $10,200 unsecured bond.

4. 17-year-old male juvenile:

Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

The 17-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.

5. 17-year-old male juvenile:

Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

The 17-year-old juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $2,101 unsecured bond.

6. 17-year-old male juvenile:

Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Trespass Second Degree

The 17-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.