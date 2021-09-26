DSP Arrest Dover Man for Felony Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested on charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer. Early Sunday morning Delaware State Police were called to the area of Thompsonville and Bay Roads north of Milford for a domestic incident, where they learned 27 year old Dashawn Toles of Dover was in a vehicle and had argued with a 35 year old woman and struck her in the face, then got out of the vehicle and was walking down the roadway. When police contacted Toles, he became disorderly and combative with troopers, with one trooper suffering a minor injury.

Toles faces a variety of charges:

Assault 2nd Degree Injure a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

Offensive Touching

Criminal Mischief

Public Intoxication

Toles is being held at SCI in default of an over $7000 secured bond.