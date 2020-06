Image courtesy DSP

A Dover woman has been arrested after a fight in Magnolia. Delaware State Police were called to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park for a 20 year old female victim who was maced in the face during a fight with 23 year old Jazmyne Harris of Dover. Police say the two were arguing outside the victim’s home when Harris maced the victim. Troopers contacted Harris by phone and she turned herself in at Troop 3 and is charged with 2nd degree assault and was released on her own recognizance.