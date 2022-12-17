DSP Arrest Frankford Man for Assault

Image courtesy DSP

A Frankford man has been arrested after an assault on Saturday. Delaware State Police were called to Oak Street in Frankford just before 3:30 Saturday morning and learned that 42 year old Jason Moore was involved in a physical fight with a female acquaintance. Friends arrived to help the woman as Moore threatened them with a machete striking a 39 year old man in the head and body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Moore was taken into custody without incident and the machete was recovered at the scene. Moore was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)- 2 counts

Offensive Touching

Moore was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,500 cash bond.