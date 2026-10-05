DSP Arrest Georgetown Man for DUI in Bear Sunday Night

A Georgetown man was arrested by Delaware State Police Sunday night in Bear. Delaware State Police spotted a Nissan Titan swerving on Route 1 and performed a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 65 year old Bruce Butler of Georgetown and showed signs of impairment.

Butler refused to complete the standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. A computer check showed four prior DUI-related convictions as well as a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

Butler was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the offenses listed below:

5 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Driving while Suspended or Revoked

Failure to Remain within a Single Lane

Butler was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $6,150 secured bond