DSP Arrest Lincoln Man after Drug Investigation

A Lincoln man was arrested Friday by Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Sussex County Drug Unit, and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Greentop Road following a month-long investigation into drug distribution. Investigation identified 26 year old William Dunning as a key figure in narcotics distribution at that address – and he was arrested without incident. A search of the home led to the discovery of the following items:

Approximately 22.46 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Approximately 150.26 grams of packaged marijuana

A loaded 9mm handgun

Ammunition

Drug paraphernalia

It was found that both the firearm and the suspected crack cocaine were in an area easily accessible to children residing in the home.

Dunning was taken into custody and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the offenses listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child-2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm

Dunning was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and subsequently committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,700 cash bond.