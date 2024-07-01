DSP Arrest Man for Harassment in Stolen Truck at Rehoboth Mall

Image courtesy DSP

A Delmar man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after a report of a suspicious person at the Walmart in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday. Police learned that an unknown male had been following the victim around the store causing her to feel uncomfortable. The victim left the store and the suspect got into a Sierra – and followed her in the parking lot. While the victim spoke with police the suspect was spotted near the Walmart. The trooper contacted him in the Rehoboth Mall and arrested him. The suspect was identified as 38 year old Jordan Newberry and police discovered the Sierra he was driving was reported stolen to the Salisbury Police on Saturday.

Newberry was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Harassment

Newberry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000 cash bond.