DSP Arrest Man Wanted in February Assault Near Georgetown

A man wanted in connection with a February assault on Garden Circle near Georgetown has been arrested. Delaware State Police say 34 year old Alvaro Marroquinn allegedly shot an acquaintance in the head and then left the scene. Police learned that Marroquinn returned to Guatemala and Mexico – in June he was arrested by US Border Patrol in Arizona as he tried to re-enter the country. Marroquinn was turned over to State Police Detectives in Wilmington by US Marshals on Friday. Police learned that Marroquinn had an outstanding warrant from 2015 for failure to appear on a previous assault case. He is charged with 1st degree assault and possession of a firearm and is being held at SCI in default of a total of $500,000 cash only bail.