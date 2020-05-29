DSP Arrest Millsboro Man on Multiple Drug-Related Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested of multiple drug-related charges. Delaware State Police, Sussex Governor’s Task Force and Millsboro Police conducted a drug investigation at the Iron Branch Apartments on Parker Circle. Police arrested 34 year old Sheldon White outside the building, who was wanted on warrants from Seaford Police, Sussex Family Court and JP Court. He was found in possession of over 1300 bags of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $1800 in suspected drug proceeds.

White is charged with the following:

Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (2 counts)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

He’s being held at SCI in default of an over $21,000 cash only bond.