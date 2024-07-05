DSP Arrest Milton Woman in Stolen Acura

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were notified Thursday evening around 5:15 about stolen Acura ATL from New Jersey that was being tracked electronically and was southbound on Coastal Highway near Milton. Troopers found the car on West Randor Drive in Milton, but the driver did not stop when police attempted a traffic stop. During the pursuit, the Acura drove on several area streets before it returned to West Randor Drive and stopped. The driver, identified as 30 year old Jenifer Hirl of Milton, tried to walk away but was arrested after a brief struggle.

Hirl was taken to Troop 7 and throughout their contact, troopers saw signs of impairment and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

At Troop 7, Hirl was charged with the following crimes:

Receive or Transfer a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

DUI

Resisting Arrest

Several Traffic Violations

Hirl was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,900 cash bond.