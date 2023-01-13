DSP Arrest Philadelphia Man on Felony Drug Charges in Dover

Image courtesy DSP

A Philadelphia man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs. On Thursday troopers spotted a Camry driven by 24 year old Kyeef Williams of Philadelphia, who police were familiar with and knew he did not have a valid driver’s license. Police made a traffic stop on Route 1 in Dover and a police K-9 positively alerted for the presence of narcotics. A search turned up over a pound of crystal methamphetamine, over 8 grams of crack cocaine and over 1 gram of suspected heroin.

Williams was taken into custody at the scene and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following offenses:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Driving Without a Valid License

Williams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $122,050 cash bond.