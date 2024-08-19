DSP Arrest Selbyville Man for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police were called to a home on Peppers Creek Road in Dagsboro for a disorderly person. Police learned from the victim that a man slashed the tires on his truck and threatened him with a knife. The confrontation came from an earlier incident when the victim’s truck tailgated 47 year old Matthew Mitchell of Selbyville on Vines Creek Road. The victim and Mitchell got into a fight and Mitchell threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured. Mitchell was arrested and charged with multiple offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Offensive Touching

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

He’s being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,300 secured bond.