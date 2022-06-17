DSP Arrest Suspect in Murder Investigation Near Long Neck

MICHAEL KLEIN / Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have made an arrest in a murder investigation that began on June 7th when a body was found on the property of Baywood Green Golf Course near Long Neck. Police learned that the victim, 64 year old Lewis Fetrow of Millsboro had been stabbed multiple times and investigation led police to identify 57 year old Michael Klein of Millsboro as the suspect. Klein is charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $1,060,000 cash bond.