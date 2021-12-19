DSP Arrest Teen for Little Creek Shooting Incidents After Arrest for Bringing Gun to School

A 16 year old has been arrested in connection with shootings in Little Creek in October. Residents of Main Street were awakened just after midnight on October 15 to gunfire – with one resident finding multiple bullet holes in their home. Two days later the same house was again damaged by more gunfire. After the two incidents over 50 spent shell casings were found in the roadway. Police say the suspects were three males in dark colored clothing who got into two separate light-colored cars. There were no reported injuries to anyone in the house during either event.

On October 18, a 16 year old was found with a gun at Dover High School and arrested by Dover Police. Further investigation showed this gun was the same one that was fired at the Little Creek home just days before.

On Friday December 18, 2021, detectives responded the teen’s residence in Smyrna and took him into custody. He was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Juvenile)

Reckless Endangering 1st (2 counts)

Conspiracy 1st

Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

The juvenile was arraigned at JP7 and released on $26,050.00 unsecured bond.