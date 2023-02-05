DSP Arrest Three in Stolen Vehicle
A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol near Bridgeville spotted a Grand Caravan with a registration that came back reported as stolen by Milford Police after a computer inquiry. Police made a traffic stop and arrested the driver, 71 year old Alton Jones of Seaford and two occupants – 18 year old Daveon Showell and a 16 year old juvenile – both from Bridgeville. A search of the Caravan turned up a small amount of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and a pair of nunchucks. Both Jones and Showell are prohibited from possessing weapons.
The suspects were transported to Troop 5, where they were charged with the following crimes:
Alton Jones
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jones was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,400 secured bond.
Daveon Showell
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Showell was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,400 secured bond.
16-year-old juvenile
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The juvenile was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released to a guardian without bond.