DSP Arrest Three on Drug Charges in Seaford

Three people have been arrested on multiple drug offenses. Delaware State police went to a residence on Haven Drive in Seaford last Thursday with a search warrant after an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from the property. Police arrested 22 year old Jaylyn Faison and 38 year old Shantae Cannon – both of Seaford and 19 year old Tayeanna Hughes of Bridgeville, who were at the residence.

Detectives found the following during a search of the property and a vehicle:

Approximately 1.057 grams of heroin

Approximately 4.6 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 15.31 grams of cocaine

Loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun

40 .40 caliber rounds of ammunition

5 12-gauge shotgun shells

Drug paraphernalia

After completing the search, Faison, Cannon, and Hughes were taken to Troop 4, where they were charged with multiple felonies.

Faison was taken to Troop 4, charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Faison was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,200 secured bond.

Cannon was taken to Troop 4, charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling

Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $16,500 unsecured bond.

Hughes was taken to Troop 4, charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $9,400 unsecured bond.