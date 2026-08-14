DSP Arrest Two Bridgeville Men on Drug and Weapons Offenses

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville on Friday, August 7th by members of the Sussex County Special Investigations Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team. The search warrant followed an investigation of 49 year old William Charleston and 47 year old Jerome Charleston – both of Bridgeville – for the distribution of drugs from the property. Delaware State Police say a child was present when the search warrant was executed.

A search of the residence and vehicles on the property led to the discovery of the following:



Approximately 85.19 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 1.23 grams of heroin

.32 caliber handgun

Assorted ammunition

Digital scale and drug paraphernalia

$1,410 in suspected drug proceeds

Both men are charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

William Charleston was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Manufacture, Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree – Agreement to Engage in Felony Criminal Conduct (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

William Charleston was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released on a $111,600 unsecured bond.

Jerome Charleston was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies on Separate Occasions (Felony)

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)

Manufacture, Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Manufacture, Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree – Agreement to Engage in Felony Criminal Conduct (Felony)

Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jerome Charleston was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $215,100 cash bond.