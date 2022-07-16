DSP Arrest Wanted Man on Felony Charges Near Lewes

Thanks to a concerned citizen, Delaware State Police have arrested a man wanted since late June on felony charges. Police have been looking for 51 year old Danny Adkins, who is a registered sex offender, and spotted by a citizen in the Lockwood Development near Lewes.

Police spotted Adkins on Foxwood Court – he was arrested without incident and charged with several felony offenses. He is being held at SCI in default of a $184,000 cash bond.