DSP Arrest Wanted Suspect & 2 Accomplices in Western Sussex Thefts from Vehicles

Delaware State Police arrested Wilbur Doughty, 31, of Seaford, after he fled from police after multiple attempts at locating him. Amyah N. Deshields, 18, of Seaford, and Bryant Scheers, 33, of Seaford, were also arrested on criminal charges for their involvement with helping Wilbur elude police.

On the morning of July 15, 2021, Delaware State Police attempted to locate Wilbur Doughty. Wilbur was wanted on numerous Violation of Probation warrants, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and multiple warrants for thefts from vehicles that occurred in the Seaford and Laurel area during the beginning of July.

As troopers searched for Wilbur, he was observed driving a vehicle occupied by him and the owner, Bryant Scheers. Upon Wilbur seeing troopers, he committed several traffic violations before bailing out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area on Eskridge Road. Multiple troopers attempted to locate Wilbur. At the same time, a woman, later identified as Amyah Deshields, called 9-1-1 and reported seeing a subject matching the exact description of Wilbur entering the bathroom in the Blades Royal Farms. Amyah is Wilbur’s girlfriend, who was arrested previously for her participation in the thefts from motor vehicles that Wilbur had active warrants. Upon arrival to Royal Farms, troopers determined the phone call was a hoax used to lure officers away from the pursuit scene so Amyah could attempt to pick up Wilbur from the tree line.

As troopers continued investigating the incident, they determined Wilbur and Amyah were renting a room at the Sunrise Motel located at 22512 Sussex Highway, Seaford. Troopers responded to the area attempting to locate Wilbur but were unsuccessful in locating him. Minutes after clearing the Sunrise Motel, a trooper observed Wilbur walking on Sussex Highway. A foot pursuit ensued through the parking lot of the Sunrise Motel before Wilbur jumped a barbed wire fence and was able to flee again. Multiple officers searched the area, and he was ultimately located by a trooper hiding inside a detached shed in the area.

As officers were attempting to locate Wilbur, Amyah and Bryant were seen circling the area in the same vehicle Wilbur was operating earlier in the day.

All three individuals were arrested and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4. Through investigative leads, troopers determined Wilbur and Amyah were connected to more thefts from motor vehicles that occurred before Amyah’s initial arrest on July 13, 2021. As a result, detectives obtained warrants for Wilbur and Amyah, and they were charged with the additional crimes. Click here for the original story

Wilbur Doughty:

Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

Driving Without a Valid License

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

Unreasonable Speed

Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

10 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Offensive Touching

6 counts- Attempt to Commit Theft

8 counts- Conspiracy Third Degree

7 counts- Theft Under $1,500

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wilbur was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance on all criminal charges. He was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a total of $7,000 cash bond due to his four active Violation of Probation capias’s.

Amyah Deshields:

Hindering Prosecution (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Noncompliance with Conditions of Bond (Felony)

3 counts- Conspiracy Third Degree

4 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

3 counts- Theft Under $1,500

Amyah was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on her own recognizance.

Bryant S. Scheers:

Hindering Prosecution (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Scheers was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.