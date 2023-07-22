DSP Ask Public’s Help in Death Investigation

Image courtesy DSP

The body of a Laurel man was found Friday afternoon at the Delaware Recycling Center in New Castle by employees in the processing area. Delaware State Police say 54 year old Lorenzo Gomez-Lopez was not an employee at the center and the cause off death is unknown. Autopsy results are pending.

Gomez-Lopez was last seen at his home in Laurel on Sunday afternoon, but he was gone when his family returned around 7pm.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact police at 302-365-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.