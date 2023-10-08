DSP Assist DNREC with Death Investigation after Finding Unoccupied Vessel

Delaware State Police are assisting DNREC with a death investigation in the Millville area. Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that DNREC was called about an unoccupied vessel floating down the Indian River Bay near Seagrass Plantation near Dagsboro Saturday afternoon. Attempts to contact the registered owner were unsuccessful and a water search was conducted by DNREC and the US Coast Guard with no success.

The search was resumed Sunday morning and a body was located.

Police say there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and they are working to contact the next-of-kin.