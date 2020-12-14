DSP Captain Promoted To Major

A 23-year veteran of Delaware State Police has been promoted to the rank of Major.



Captain William Crotty has recently served at Troop 4 Commander in Georgetown. His career also included positions as Criminal Intelligence Commander for Delaware State Police, as well as eleven years on the Special Operations Response Team.



Crotty became a Delaware State Police Captain in 2016. Delaware State Police released more information about his background:

Major William Crotty has been a member of the Delaware State Police since January of 1997 and is a graduate of the 66th Delaware State Police Academy class. Upon graduation from the Delaware State Police Academy, Major Crotty was assigned to Uniformed Patrol at Troop 1 (Penny Hill). Major Crotty in May of 2001 was assigned to the Governor’s Task Force where he served until 2004 when he transferred to Uniformed Patrol at Troop 7 (Lewes). After serving at Troop 7 for two years, Major Crotty was assigned to the Sussex County Drug Unit until his promotion to the rank of Sergeant in 2007.

As a Sergeant, Major Crotty served in Uniformed Patrol operations at Troop 7 (Lewes). In the spring of 2009, Major Crotty was promoted the rank of Lieutenant and was assigned as the Regulatory Director of the State Bureau of Identification in Dover. In 2010, Major Crotty was provided the opportunity to serve in the Criminal Intelligence Section of the Delaware State Police as the Deputy Fusion Center Director and later as the Special Projects Coordinator. Major Crotty was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2016 and was assigned at the Criminal Intelligence Commander for the Delaware State Police. In the spring of 2019, Major Crotty returned to operations as the Troop Commander for Delaware State Police Troop 4 (Georgetown).

In addition to these assignments, Major Crotty was an eleven year member of the Special Operations Response Team, a member of the Delaware State Police 21st Century Policing Committee and served four years (two as chair) of the Delaware State Police Diversity Counsel.

Major Crotty earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Delaware. He is a graduate of the Naval Post Graduate Fusion Center Leaders Program and attended the 248th Session of the (FBI) National Academy.