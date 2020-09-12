DSP Charge Rehoboth Man with DUI after Sideswiping Trooper’s Tahoe

A DSP Tahoe making a traffic stop was sideswiped by another vehicle just after midnight Saturday morning on Old Landing Road. The Trooper was just getting back into the vehicle when it was struck – the trooper was not injured but the driver’s side door was damaged. The Chrysler that struck the Trooper was also damaged and the driver, 70 year old Gregory Brown of Rehoboth Beach. Brown was charged with DUI and other offenses. The other vehicle that was pulled over was not involved in the collision. The investigation is continuing.