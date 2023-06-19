DSP Charge Salisbury Man with 6th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Salisbury man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Seaford early Monday morning – just before 3. A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol spotted a car swerving and crossing lane lines on Route 13 in the area of Brickyard Road. The trooper stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a convenience store parking lot. As the trooper contacted the driver, 53 year old Stephen Speight of Salisbury, he smelled alcohol coming from his breath and detected signs of impairment. Speight was arrested for DUI and found to have five previous convictions.

Speight was charged with a 6th Offense DUI and other traffic offenses.

He is being held at SCI in default of an over $10,000 cash bond.