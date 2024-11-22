DSP Cite Georgetown Woman after 4-Vehicle Crash in Harbeson Area

A Georgetown woman was cited after a four-vehicle crash Thursday evening around 6:30 at the intersection of Hollymount and Indian Mission Roads in the Harbeson area. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Subaru and an Impala, which was northbound on Indian Mission Road, entered the intersection from the 4-way stop at the same time and collided – the Subaru, which was eastbound from Hollyville Road, continued through the intersection and collided head on with a Toyota that was stopped in the westbound lane on Hollymount Road. The Toyota was pushed into the front of a Honda that was stopped behind it.

The 21 year old female driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and the 77 year old male driver of the Subaru from Lewes was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The two other drivers and a passenger in the Toyota were not injured.

Police cited the 64 year old female driver of the Impala with failure to remain stopped.