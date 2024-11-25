DSP Cite Lewes Driver after Crash at Routes 1 & 16 Sunday

A Lewes man was cited after a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and 16 Sunday evening. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just after 5pm a Jeep was stopped on Route 16/Broadkill Road and a pickup driven by a 30 year old Lewes man was eastbound and failed to stop and rear-ended the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep – a 36 year old woman from Milford was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Lewes man was not injured – he was cited for inattentive driving and no valid driver’s license.