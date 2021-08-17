DSP Close SB Route 13 Near Seaford after Crash

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m., Tuesday, August 17 on Sussex Highway/Route 13 in the area of Faith Lane – just south of Brickyard Road near Seaford.

As a result of the crash, all lanes of southbound Sussex Highway at Faith Lane are closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening. Further details will be released as they become available.