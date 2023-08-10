DSP Community Outreach Unit’s Annual Program Underway to Collect Necessities for School Children in Need

You’ll be able to assist elementary school-aged children in need with necessities for school thanks to the The Delaware State Police Community Outreach Unit’s annual program. Troopers are asking for help with donations to fill each child’s backpack with school supplies. “Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack” works with local communities and organizations to collect and donate school supplies for children in need. Donations can be taken to any Troop or Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union locations. At each location, you’ll see a box for supplies to be dropped off. The donations will be collected now until August 21st and will be distributed at the start of the school year.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Police Regarding Supplies Needed:

The supplies needed for the students are: